This is the second consecutive year the 26-year-old league has had double-elimination playoffs.

Temple Israel No. 2. Temple Beth-El. Congregation Shir Tikvah.

They’re the regular-season division champions of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.

Temple Israel No. 2 won the Greenberg Division with a 16-4 record, ahead of three teams that tied for second place in the five-team division.

Temple Beth El’s 15-5 record was the best in the Koufax Division. Congregation Shir Tikvah topped the Rosen Division with a 13-7 record.

Those three teams earned the No. 1 seed in their division for the two-week, double-elimination playoffs that began Aug. 15, a week later than planned because of rainouts during the season.

Here are the complete regular-season standings for the divisions (ties were broken by tie-breakers):

Greenberg Division

1. Temple Israel No. 2 16-4

2. Temple Israel No. 5 14-5-1

3. Temple Israel No. 6 14-5-1

4. Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 14-5-1

5. Temple Israel No. 4 4-16

Koufax Divison

1. Temple Beth El 15-5

2. Temple Israel No. 3 12-8

3. Congregation Shaarey Zedek 8-11-1

4. Temple Israel No. 1 8-12

5. Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1 7-12-1

Rosen Division

1. Congregation Shir Tikvah 13-7

2. Congregation Beth Ahm 10-10

3. Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 2 6-13-1

4. Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 4-16

5. Bais Chabad Torah Center 2-18

League games are played at Drake Sports Park and Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

Playoff results are on the league’s website, mensclubsoftball.org.