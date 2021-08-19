This is the second consecutive year the 26-year-old league has had double-elimination playoffs.
Temple Israel No. 2. Temple Beth-El. Congregation Shir Tikvah.
They’re the regular-season division champions of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.
Temple Israel No. 2 won the Greenberg Division with a 16-4 record, ahead of three teams that tied for second place in the five-team division.
Temple Beth El’s 15-5 record was the best in the Koufax Division. Congregation Shir Tikvah topped the Rosen Division with a 13-7 record.
Those three teams earned the No. 1 seed in their division for the two-week, double-elimination playoffs that began Aug. 15, a week later than planned because of rainouts during the season.
Here are the complete regular-season standings for the divisions (ties were broken by tie-breakers):
Greenberg Division
1. Temple Israel No. 2 16-4
2. Temple Israel No. 5 14-5-1
3. Temple Israel No. 6 14-5-1
4. Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 14-5-1
5. Temple Israel No. 4 4-16
Koufax Divison
1. Temple Beth El 15-5
2. Temple Israel No. 3 12-8
3. Congregation Shaarey Zedek 8-11-1
4. Temple Israel No. 1 8-12
5. Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1 7-12-1
Rosen Division
1. Congregation Shir Tikvah 13-7
2. Congregation Beth Ahm 10-10
3. Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 2 6-13-1
4. Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 4-16
5. Bais Chabad Torah Center 2-18
League games are played at Drake Sports Park and Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.
Playoff results are on the league’s website, mensclubsoftball.org.