Not only was Mackenzie Matlen’s piece was accepted to the 2021 Michigan Fine Arts Competition, but it was put into the very center of the art show as a statement piece.

Artist Mackenzie Matlen has had a lifelong fascination with the Statue of Liberty.

To the 34-year-old, who has special needs, the international symbol represented freedom and hope.

After learning about the statue in an American history class, something about it “stuck with her all these years,” explains Mackenzie’s mother, Terry Matlen of Birmingham. Mackenzie even spoke about the Statue of Liberty as a teenage girl during her bat mitzvah speech at the Birmingham Temple (now the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism of Metro Detroit).

Fast forward more than 20 years, and Mackenzie is still passionate about making the Statue of Liberty a part of her life. While taking art classes at the Friendship Circle’s Soul Studio & Gallery, a creative space designated for adults who have special needs, Mackenzie decided to build an 8-foot-tall sculpture in honor of the famous statue.

She assembled random items found at the studio to craft the towering figure, among others inspired by the Statue of Liberty, one of which Terry submitted to the 2021 Michigan Fine Arts Competition at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center. For Terry, who works as a psychotherapist but is also a fine artist herself, the joy of hearing that her daughter’s artwork had been accepted into the prestigious competition — alongside her own — was a surprise she never expected.

A ‘Silver Lining’

“This is a huge deal,” Terry explains. “This isn’t just a little show where everybody gets in. This is an inclusive art exhibition where I generally have not seen many people who have special needs get pieces accepted into the show.”

Not only was Mackenzie’s Statue of Liberty sculpture accepted, but it was put into the very center of the art show as a statement piece. For the young artist, who Terry says has been walking around proud of her work and posting about her achievement on Facebook, being able to serve as a model for other artists who have special needs was a surprising silver lining of the experience.

“Expressing herself verbally can be a challenge, but art is a creative aspect of her life where she can express herself,” Terry says. “She flies in the studio and pulls materials from all over to build and create.”

Terry says her daughter Mackenzie has “come a long way” in her creative style. “She loves making things,” Terry continues. “She has to be busy to calm herself down and to calm down her nervous system. She has to keep her hands busy.”

Road to Recovery

At 16 months, Mackenzie had a bad reaction to the MMR baby vaccine. “She was hospitalized, and nobody could tell what would happen to her,” Terry recalls. Mackenzie, who continued to have uncontrollable seizures, was put into a drug-induced coma to calm her brain activity. When she woke up, she was in a near-vegetative state.

“She lost her ability to talk and walk,” Terry says. “She basically lost all functions.”

After three weeks in the hospital, Mackenzie began rehab. Doctor after doctor told Terry Mackenzie would never speak again and that the family should consider teaching her sign language. But Mackenzie pulled through, making a miraculous recovery and getting back most of her abilities. Now, she’s able to walk, talk and run, with Terry calling her daughter “very active” and “having a great sense of humor.”

Art for Communication

Mackenzie’s art is a key outlet for the young adult to communicate. At Soul Studio and beyond, her work is praised for its creative and innocent nature. She even has two finished pieces on display at the gallery in addition to her work at BBAC, which will be displayed through August. “She’s made a name for herself over there,” Terry says, “particularly in the way she makes these Statues of Liberty.”

Terry calls this milestone achievement a “significant moment” in the life of Mackenzie, who hasn’t often been included in inclusive events such as this one. For years, Mackenzie didn’t receive invites to birthday parties of friends who were neurotypical, simply because she has special needs.

“Her self-esteem has shot up,” Terry says. “She loves going to Soul Studio and making art. She’s embraced by everybody, and they celebrate her differences.”

With Mackenzie’s success, Terry hopes that the focus will shift away from her daughter having special needs, but instead lean into her daughter being a person who happens to have special needs who is also an artist.

“I’m blown away by the progress she’s made,” Terry says. “She’s just really grown in great ways that have impressed me.”