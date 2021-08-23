The educational webinar event takes place 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, via Zoom.

With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur right around the corner, Hospice of Michigan is hosting an event in partnership with the Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network (JHCN) called Hope for the High Holy Days, a virtual support group for the bereaved of the Jewish faith in Oakland County that provides insight and suggestions for those coping with grief during the holidays.

The educational webinar event takes place 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, via Zoom. The event will be presented by Cindy Palmer, Hospice of Michigan Grief Support Services manager, and co-facilitated by JHCN’s Natalie Rosenfield, Rabbi Joseph H. Krakoff and Rabbi Bunny Freedman.

“The support group is an opportunity to recognize losses, share who they have lost and what that person has meant to them, and just to be able to come together as a community and give those individuals who are still with us some hope,” Rosenfield said. “Our motto at JHCN is that ‘no Jew is ever alone,’ and that’s truly what we live by and what we hope to make sure people understand.”

“I know we say grief takes no holidays. It’s an ever-present feeling often just beneath the surface, and the holidays can be a real trigger for some intense emotions and family dynamics,” Palmer added. “We just offer some very basic suggestions to help them cope.”

Hospice of Michigan also offers year-round grief support groups that are free and open to the public, regardless of whether they have used hospice services.

Hospice of Michigan has been collaborating with JHCN for many years and looks forward to working with them again.

“They provide such wonderful insight to how the Jewish culture, faith and history impact their experience of having a loved one at end of life and how that impacts their grief process afterwards,” Palmer said. “It’s very enlightening and really helps me as a grief counselor personally to support the individuals in my care.”

More than anything, Palmer hopes attendees get their questions answered during the event.

“We’ll have Rabbi Krakoff and Rabbi Freedman on the Zoom meeting with us to answer any questions having to do with Jewish law,” Palmer said. “Hopefully the event will alleviate some of their fears and concerns and give them some coping strategies and tools to make the most out of the time with their families this holiday.”

Those interested in attending should RSVP to Cindy Palmer at cpalmer@hom.org