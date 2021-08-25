There will be apple picking, tractor rides, donuts, live music and storytime for the kids.

Chabad Jewish Center of Troy is arranging an afternoon of family fun for Jewish families living in the Troy/Rochester Hills and Macomb County areas. The Jewish Family Festival will take place Sunday, Aug. 29, from 3-5 p.m.

“The event’s primary focus is to create a space where Jewish families can gather together and have fun,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak, director of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy. “In part due to COVID, families here don’t feel part of a community. Some may feel isolated and disconnected, and we are here to change that.”

The festival will take place at Hy’s Cider Mill at 6350 37 Mile Road in Bruce Township. There will be apple picking, tractor rides, donuts, live music and storytime for the kids. A clown will also be present, with balloon making and air tattoos.

Over the past year, the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy has invested a large amount of its resources in family outreach. “There are many families that want something Jewish for their children,” Rabbi Menachem said. “There is no better way to do that than by joining community events and providing your children with an opportunity to engage Jewishly. It’s also an opportunity to meet other Jewish children.”

This festival is part of a series of yearlong children’s events designed to appeal to families of all levels of affiliation, including those without any formal Jewish affiliation.

Cost is $10 per family and includes everything offered on the grounds, including the apples.

The Jewish Family Festival is sponsored by Jim Goldstein and family. For more info and to register, visit jewishtroy.com/festival, or contact Rabbi Menachem at (248) 873-5851 or office@jewishtroy.com.