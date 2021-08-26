Through illuminating source texts and captivating case studies, this course considers the sources of this ancient scourge along with the appropriate strategies for overcoming it.

Come join the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute for a four-week course on “Outsmarting Antisemitism” at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, 5595 W. Maple Road, beginning the last week of October.

Jews cannot let antisemitism define Judaism — but cannot ignore it either. As direct memory of the Holocaust fades, Jews around the world are wondering whether the patterns of past centuries are returning, in both the Old and New Worlds, where Jews experience more hate crimes than any other group.

Are Jewish people doomed to be stuck in this cycle forever? Is there a way to escape this history of hate?

“Outsmarting Antisemitism” takes this dark subject on squarely, with a sense of unabashed optimism, profound faith and a distinctly Jewish approach.

Through illuminating source texts and captivating case studies, this course considers the sources of this ancient scourge along with the appropriate strategies for overcoming it.

“It’s time to find the confidence to fight hate with hope and to stand tall against antisemitism with positivity, purpose and plenty of Jewish pride!” said Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad.

The exact course date will be announced. Email rabbishneur@baischabad.com or call (248) 855-6170 for more info.