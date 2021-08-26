Three featured volunteers plus a bounty of dedicated honorees enhance our entire Jewish community.

The Detroit Jewish News 2021 Volunteer of the Year awards are here! The awards highlight exceptional people in the Metro Detroit Jewish community who work for the benefit of all. The volunteers are divided by age group — ages 65+, ages 18-64 and under 18 years old. The featured winners are the following:

Miles Auster

Miles Auster, 79, is the winner of the age 65+ JN Volunteer of the Year award for his work with JARC.

Miles has been volunteering with JARC for 12 years. Prior to the pandemic, he volunteered at JARC’s RRR (Recreation, Relaxation and Relationships) program, for JARC clients who are retired or do not participate in a day program. He would assist in activities, such as outings to the park for a picnic.

During the pandemic, Miles went above and beyond to assist with meal delivery to JARC homes. Meal delivery, a new venture for JARC, ensured JARC clients and staff were taken care of with daily lunch and dinner during the lockdown.

Once JARC began vaccinating its clients and staff in mid-January, 2021, they partnered with Oakland County Health Department and the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit to host more than a dozen clinics open to the community. JARC relied on an army of volunteers to help with registration, document verification and ensure the people in the post-vaccination room had a medical professional in case there were any side effects from the vaccine.

Miles, a retired physician, played an important role as a volunteer in the post-vaccination room. In total, JARC has helped vaccinate more than 3,000 people, many of whom met and were reassured by Miles.

He was nominated by Jessica Tierney, JARC’s community engagement manager. “Miles is so deserving of this,” she said. “He’s such a pillar in the community, and when most people maybe were more afraid or uncertain of what to do during the pandemic, Miles stepped up. He put others ahead of himself, and he helped us out so tremendously.

“His wife, Deede, too — they’re such loving, giving, selfless people,” Tierney said. “I’m so thankful for them for supporting JARC in the ways they did and still continue to.”

Deede helped Miles deliver the meals, and he gives her a lot of credit.

As for what volunteering means to his life, Miles believes he gets more out of it than those he helps, by being able to learn about the people JARC serves.

“It’s basically from the standpoint that I could do something to make a difference,” he said. “It’s giving back to the community and trying to relate to people in a way that’s meaningful.”

Keith Lublin

Keith Lublin, immediate past president of Temple Shir Shalom, is the winner of the age 18-64 JN Volunteer of the Year award for his work with the temple during the pandemic.

Keith, a resident of West Bloomfield, recently finished his term as the temple’s president (2018-2021) and greatly helped Shir Shalom navigate the pandemic.

He challenged the rabbis and executive committee in January 2020, asking what Shir Shalom would do and how it would operate if the congregation had to stop meeting in person, motivating them to be prepared for what they could never have imagined.

His role as a banker and understanding of loan opportunities helped not only Shir Shalom, but dozens of nonprofits in the Jewish community. When so many organizations were worried about how budgets would be made, he navigated the realities of the government’s relief and stimulus programs to help everyone. There were days when he was working from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., when he took a break for Shir Shalom’s executive committee and board meeting, only to return to working on writing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans later that night.

Keith is known for his grace in leadership, making himself available to any of the staff and offering wisdom and support. For those who didn’t know him personally, they had the chance in these past years to read his columns in Shir Shalom’s bulletin. With wit and insight, he wrote about what his faith means to him and why connecting to temple on so many levels makes a difference in people’s lives.

Keith was nominated by Shir Shalom’s Rabbi Michael L. Moskowitz

“Everything Keith does is done with a sense of commitment and humility,” the rabbi said. “He does it for all the right reasons and expects nothing in return. He wants to do what’s best for people around him.”

Moskowitz said Keith, as a leader, is always thinking three steps ahead.

“His work ethic is tireless. To him, it wasn’t work, it was, ‘people need this, and we have to help these organizations.’ It means so much to us that others can appreciate his goodness and the dedication he’s always exemplified,” the rabbi said.

“I think many people would say with volunteering, you get back far more than you give,” Keith said. “The people you meet, the connections you make and the good feeling you get from doing good in the community — it certainly makes my life more worth living than if I weren’t so involved.”

Ella Lewis

Ella Lewis, 15, is the winner of the Under 18 JN Volunteer of the Year award for her work with Friendship Circle.

Ella, a Groves High School student and Adat Shalom Synagogue member from Bloomfield Hills, is known as an amazing buddy for children with special needs and a dedicated, caring person with a special bond with Friendship Circle’s kids.

She was nominated by Olivia Feldman, a counselor in Friendship Circle’s summer day camp.

“Ella has a very special gift of being able to work with kids with special needs, and it’s so awesome to watch,” Feldman said. “It shows what a selfless person she is. I’m so proud of her. Being her counselor, I got to see her growth throughout the summer. If she chooses to go further down this path, she would be great at it.”

This was Ella’s fourth summer volunteering with Friendship Circle’s camps. She says she volunteers at Friendship Circle not because she has to or because she wants to get recognized. She does it because she loves doing it.

“I love working with the kids there,” Ella said. “I think being a volunteer is as beneficial to the kids I’m working with as it is to me, because I think I’m able to learn a lot about myself and grow as a person. It’s definitely a big part of my life and it’s something I love to do. I plan on continuing to do it for a long time.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Our three winners are only a handful of the people giving their time and talent to helping Detroit’s Jewish community. Here are others, in random order, who deserve our thanks with a heartfelt honorable mention.

65 AND UP

Ed Kohl is active in Volunteers for Israel, which seeks volunteers from the general community to provide support services to the Israel Defense Forces in Israel. Ed has also volunteered and been recognized for his work with Stand With Us, the Zionist Organization of America, Adat Shalom Synagogue and the Michigan Jewish Action Council.

Gail Katz has been instrumental in organizing Religious Diversity Journeys, the World Sabbath and many other interfaith events around the city. She has worked for years to develop interfaith programs and activities for students and adults, bringing together faith leaders and their faith communities for dialogue and understanding. She has also been involved in interfaith work at NCJW|MI where she co-chairs many committees, and co-founded WISDOM, an interfaith organization where women can share their religious traditions. Gail is a member of Temple Israel and is active member of its sisterhood as well.

Gary Cooper is the song leader at Temple Shir Shalom where he has been an active volunteer for more than 20 years. Willing to help whenever needed for a social action activity or a musical need, Gary leads tefilah at SHORESH on Sunday mornings (Temple’s Religious School) at Shabbat services and High Holiday family services and performs in the Purim Spiel band and at Java Havdalah, Temple’s coffeehouse concerts.

Suzanne Berman volunteers with ORT America, where she substitutes in the office when the staff is out sick, manages and implements emails to members regarding fundraising and programs, and works to maintain relationships, which is so important, especially in pandemic. Suzanne often would log 30 hours of work in the office. Her efforts support ORT schools worldwide and locally at the Hermelin ORT center.

Sallyjo Levine volunteers for everything at Temple Shir Shalom, where she heads its social action group and organizes its annual Tikun Olam-athon that involves 350 people with 18 organizations. She participates in adopting families for the holidays and thinks nothing of cooking food for families, organizing a food drive or shopping for a family. She also volunteers with NCJW and Yad Ezra.

Deb Ford helps run the weekly pop-up food pantry at Temple Kol Ami, where she greets their neighbors and offers a kind, friendly face and a supportive ear. Her work at the pantry, week after week, no matter the weather, is a labor of love and light.

Arthur Fishman is a volunteer who is part of everything that happens at Temple Shir Shalom. His “hellos” and “Shabbat shaloms” are what have greeted people in the sanctuary since the temple’s beginning. Arthur has also been guiding and inspiring the Jewish War Veterans for years, supporting vets at every opportunity possible.

Joey Roberts is a volunteer who does “anything and everything” for The Shul. His volunteering extends from working with young children to a gentleman of 100 years. He has delivered food, books and Shabbat bags to those with health issues. Since his wife’s death from cancer, he went through training with his dog, Rosy, to have her certified as a therapy dog. He and Rosy visit nursing homes and hospice centers to bring a little cheer.

Irma Glaser is the past-president of NCJW|MI and has spent many years as a public policy advocate. She has been a dedicated volunteer for more than 50 years to a variety of organizations in Jewish Detroit.

David Broner volunteers with Southeast Michigan SCORE and Hebrew Free Loan, where he mentors small business owners and entrepreneurs, often going above and beyond to become their life coach.

Amy Cutler is the current president of NCJW|MI since May 2020, and led the organization through the pandemic, marshalling the corps of volunteers at NCJW so that they could continue providing positive community-changing programs like Meals on Wheels, the Council Thrift Store and other NCJW projects.

AGES 18-64

George Roberts chaired the building renovation committee at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. He has given hundreds of hours to meet with architects, designers, engineers and show everyone he knows the building in the hopes they will consider donating.

Shauna Elias is a volunteer with Friendship Circle’s Dakota Bread Company training program. Shauna brings great energy and enthusiasm to the bakery six hours a week, where she is dedicated to helping adults with special needs learn skills for employment and daily living.

Amy Berlin began volunteering at Friendship Circle’s Dakota Bread Company training program in the midst of COVID-19, where she has a very comfortable and friendly rapport with the trainees and the Dakota staff. She shows patience throughout each session, and generously shares her baking talents with the trainees and staff, giving attention to quality details in a very positive, upbeat way. She also is very involved with Women’s Federation and JARC.

Julie Teicher is the chairperson of the board of directors at Jewish Family Service and is the “lead volunteer” for the organization. During Julie’s tenure as board chair, JFS’ operating budget has grown almost 40%. In addition, during her time in these roles, JFS has become a regional provider for Holocaust survivor services, helping hundreds of survivors in a 15-state region, in addition to more than 500 annually in Metro Detroit. During the pandemic Julie, along with the entire board and the JFS leadership team, ensured that JFS never closed, even though its buildings were not being used for direct service.

Ken Goss is a volunteer leader at the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit who has been involved with nearly every facet of Jewish Detroit. Ken has served on the boards of the Jewish Federation, Jewish Senior Life, the JCRC/AJC, Hillel Day School, Frankel Jewish Academy, Hillel of Metro Detroit, MSU Hillel and Adat Shalom Synagogue. He has been a guiding force for many organizations through challenges big and small, with a steadfast commitment to ensuring that every corner of Jewish Detroit is cared for. Over the years, Ken has worked on some of the most influential committees and task forces at the Federation in its planning and education divisions, helping to secure a strong a vibrant community for years to come.

Amy Fraiberg volunteers as the arts and activities for JARC’s persons served. When JARC homes were locked down due to COVID and visitation was put on hold, Amy went through hours of training to be credentialed as a direct support professional so that she could continue to be of service to the people living in JARC homes.

Susan Goldsmith is one of the original founders and chief fundraiser of Corner Shower and Laundry, which opened in February 2020 and provides showers and laundry services for homeless people in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. She has been active in the Sisterhood of Temple Beth El and was elected to the board of directors of the temple last year.

Amy Sapeika is the PTO president at Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit, where she stayed on an additional year to shepherd the school through the pandemic. Whether she is serving lunches, arranging teacher appreciation week or spearheading the fun run, she does it all with grace, composure, and kindness. Due to COVID health and safety protocols, Hillel was unable to welcome its usual cadre of volunteers into the building. Amy took it upon herself to ensure that PTO still was there to support the students and staff. She single-handedly packed lunches for the teachers, delivered goodies to the students for each holiday, distributed bags for various community programming, ensured that the teachers felt appreciated for their herculean efforts this year, and so much more.

Matt Levine is chairman of the advisory board at the ADL. In the early part of Matt’s tenure, COVID-19 hit, and what would have been a tough lay-leading position with a bit of fun meeting people and representing the Michigan office became all the work and none of the fun. Despite COVID-19, Matt was able to keep the board positive and he helped to grow the board, even under tough circumstances. Using his skills as an attorney, Matt redrafted the local bylaws to better suit the office structure and he made himself available to participate in a variety of spontaneous meetings whenever called upon. He deftly led the Regional Advisory Board with common sense and intellect. He has also taken on other responsibilities to help continue to advance the work of combatting antisemitism and challenging bias through work on several committees.

Diane Jacobs is a Friendship Circle volunteer and fundraiser and helps with the Walk4Friendship. Not only does she a volunteer every Tuesday at LifeTown at Friendship Circle, but she also collects purses that would be sold in one of the stores. She is also a volunteer at the Holocaust Memorial Center in the gift shop.

UNDER 18

Shayla Mostyn is a JARC Teen Action Council Member. Frankel Jewish Academy senior Shayla has volunteered with JARC for more than a year and a half. Shayla became involved with JARC through BBYO, where she also volunteers and is in charge of her local chapter’s Jewish programming and community service outreach and events. As a member of JARC’s Teen Action Council, Shayla met virtually every week to come up with ideas for activities and projects to interact with JARC’s persons served and help them to feel less lonely throughout the pandemic.