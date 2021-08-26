The family of Sen. Carl Levin is inviting the public to email their most impactful memories, stories and photos of Levin.

In the weeks since the passing of Sen. Carl Levin, there has been a tremendous outpouring of loving memories and tributes about the senator to his family, who released a statement saying they have decided to delay a public memorial because of the resurgence of COVID-19.

“We will continue to monitor developments and public health guidance with the hope of announcing memorial details in the near future. Although it is disappointing to have to postpone, we think it is worth waiting to create an in-person event that honors Carl’s legacy of bringing people together,” they said.

Meanwhile, they invite people to email their memories, stories and photos to Levin.Family@wayne.edu as well as record and provide a short video about their interactions with Sen. Levin or how he had an impact on oneself or the community.

“As we all wait out this next COVID-19 surge, our team will assemble some of these recollections and photos into a montage to be shown at the memorial. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this challenging time, and we look forward to gathering as soon as possible.”