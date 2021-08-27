WSU Jewish Medical Student Association joins Hillel for community meal.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the Wayne State University Jewish Medical Student Association (WSU JMSA) got together for Shabbat dinner with Hillel of Metro Detroit.

After a long year of virtual learning, I, alongside my co-president Daniel Lenchner, felt that it was especially important to connect the Jewish medical students when the new class of first-year medical students arrived on campus. We all felt that it was key for us to establish a sense of community and social support, after spending our first year in medical school lacking these outlets.

Many members were able to meet classmates in person for the first time, even though we had met virtually through our online classes. I was excited to meet the incoming M1 students and introduce them into the WSU JMSA community.

The dinner was on the rooftop of the Scott Building in Midtown Detroit, and we were able to enjoy the beautiful skyline view of the city where we live, study and play.

The best part of the evening was being able to socialize with friends and safely spend time with each other in person. The Shabbat dinner is just the first event we will offer the WSU JMSA this upcoming school year.

Samantha Cohen is a second-year medical student at Wayne State University School of Medicine.