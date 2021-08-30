Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that JFS of Metro Detroit demonstrates strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency

Jewish Family Service earned its ninth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the leading charity evaluator in America. It is the highest possible rating and indicates that JFS adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that JFS of Metro Detroit demonstrates strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. Only 4% of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least nine consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that JFS outperforms most other charities in the country.

“No organization can do any better than this, which makes me so proud,” says JFS CEO Perry Ohren. “This should overwhelmingly reassure the community about Jewish Family Service’s ability to use dollars prudently to help others.”