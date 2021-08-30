Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, up to eight participants take a trip to Love Garden to plant seeds, mow the lawn, turn the soil, weed, water, and fertilize the produce they are growing.

Tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, collard greens, kale and herbs such as basil, rosemary and parsley, are all being grown by Metro Detroiters with disabilities who are taking part in JVS Human Services’ Skill Building Assistance (SBA) program.

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, up to eight participants take a trip to Love Garden, a community farm located at Chalfonte and Dacosta roads in the Brightmoor neighborhood of Detroit, where they plant seeds, mow the lawn, turn the soil, weed, water, and fertilize the produce they are growing. Keep Growing Detroit, an organization which promotes food sovereignty and community engagement in Detroit, helps to support the program by providing plants and seeds.

When produce is ready for picking, it is then gathered and taken to JVS Human Services’ building in Detroit (4250 Woodward Avenue) where it is sold in a pop-up SBA Garden Market. All proceeds are ploughed back into the SBA program.

Work on the farm will continue until early October when the participants prepare the beds for winter. There are also other SBA programs throughout Metro Detroit where participants are involved in meaningful volunteer work at local nonprofit organizations. All programs are designed to learn new skills so that participants can be more integrated into the community.