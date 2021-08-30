The ORT Michigan Region is well represented by Emily Korotkin, Matt Ran, Lisa Rothberger and Dan Serlin.

ORT America welcomed 14 participants to its new National Leadership CohORT Program, an exclusive 18-month leadership development, learning and mentoring opportunity for the organization’s future leaders. The ORT Michigan Region is well represented by Emily Korotkin, Matt Ran, Lisa Rothberger and Dan Serlin.

Upon completion, participants will have a deeper understanding and connection to ORT and the Jewish community, with the tools needed to be strong advocates and supporters. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening skills and understanding of the crucial role of American Jewish philanthropy to prepare and excite them about their future roles in their local communities as well as nationally and internationally.

“The new CohORT is our way of investing in the future of the organization and doing our part to build up Jewish communal leadership more broadly. We believe this program and these leaders are essential to our growth and success, and that they will make their mark on Jewish life in the years to come,” said Barbara Birch, ORT America president and CEO.

Participants will learn from field experts about philanthropy and nonprofit management and engage with ORT Board members and leaders from across the spectrum of American Jewish life. They will also be invited to travel on a mission to an international location to visit an ORT program and engage directly with students and educators.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility and commitment to ORT and am looking forward to taking an active role while continuing my family legacy. I am also fortunate to have the chance to meet like-minded people from across the country and form new professional and personal relationships,” said Emily Korotkin, cohORT participant from Bloomfield Hills.