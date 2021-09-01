According to Brown Program Director Debi Banooni, last year’s virtual event was successful and offering a remote service again will continue to keep participants protected during the current Delta variant surge.

For the past four years, the Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program has held a dementia-friendly Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur Service, pivoting to a virtual program in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now in 2021, the award-winning program designed to involve those living with dementia and their loved ones and care partners in a service filled with familiar prayers and melodies will remain virtual and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.

According to Brown Program Director Debi Banooni, last year’s virtual event was successful and offering a remote service again will continue to keep participants protected during the current Delta variant surge.

“Last year’s program was safe, engaging and meaningful. We had people join us who were living with dementia along with their family members, plus people from the community who were looking for a religious service that was brief but still enjoyable and full of tradition. We even had people attend from out of state,” Banooni said.

“The Zoom service gives us an opportunity to provide the community a service at a wider arms-length but still with a feeling of intimacy.”

As with last years’ service, the program will last 45 minutes and be led by Cantor Pamela Schiffer, with participants needing to register ahead of time to receive a Zoom link. Those registered before Aug. 30 and who live locally will receive a High Holiday gift bag. Late registrants may have a bag delivered if available or may be offered an opportunity to pick up a bag. Last year, 80 gift bags were delivered to attendees throughout Metro Detroit. The project has been underwritten by a friend of the Brown Program.

Cantor Schiffer conducted the 2020 service from her synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing. Participants felt like they were in a shul setting and she could take out the Torah, which is also the plan for this year.

“The service was impactful for me and terrifically well-organized by the Brown Program team,” said Cantor Schiffer.

The cantor said she was honored to be part of the service. “Right now, with the rise in the Delta variant, we all have to be especially careful. We may take technology for granted, but the ability to bring a High Holiday service to people living with dementia is really special,” she said.

Currently the Brown Program, a joint initiative of Jewish Senior Life and JVS Human Services, is open at its West Bloomfield location, where it offers a day program with activities, entertainment and companionship for those living with dementia. These in-person services resumed in June; however, virtual programming that was offered at the start of the pandemic continues as well.

To register online for the service, go to tinyurl.com/servicebc. For questions or to register by phone, call (248) 661-6390, leaving a message with your name, address, phone number and email.