A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal
A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal

Yorman Gal has been recognized with some 50 awards for his images.

New brightly colored paintings by Israeli artist Yoram Gal come to Michigan this year as part of Arts, Beats & Eats, the festival returning Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6, in downtown Royal Oak. 

Gal, who has shown his work in various summer festivals and private gatherings around the state over many years, will be among the diverse attractions that include 200 musical acts, exercise sessions, children’s activities that offer a daily songwriting workshop and food vendors cooking up various cuisines.  

A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal
A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal Yoram Gal

“My work evolves all the time,” said Gal, near 70, who has painted in watercolors since age 12 and included Israeli settings and landscapes among his projects. “I would be bored and stagnating if I kept repeating. 

“During the pandemic, I had more time and so painted and tried new ideas, new techniques, all visceral, from the gut, mixed with life experiences and world events.”

Gal, who also has appeared in acting roles for feature films, paints large and maintained his interest in fine arts while taking on performing arts. He has been recognized with some 50 awards for his images.

A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal
A selection of watercolors by Yoram Gal

“The pandemic and the elections in the U.S. and Israel influenced my life strongly as did personal events and developments,” he said. “Since January, sales have been great, rewarding me for the lost year or so.”

To get a complete Arts, Beats & Eats schedule, go to artsbeatseats.com. $5 admission before 3 p.m.; $10 after 3 p.m.  

Previous articleAnnabel Cohen’s Recipes: Colorful Holiday Sides for Rosh Hashanah
Next articleLocal Rabbis Share How They Get Ready for the High Holidays
Suzanne Chessler
Suzanne Chessler’s writing-editing career has spanned many years, and her articles have been featured in secular and religious publications across the state and around the country. There was a period of time when she maintained three regular columns in three different publications – one appearing weekly to spotlight metro volunteers, another appearing weekly to profile stage enthusiasts in community theater and a third appearing bimonthly to showcase upcoming arts programs. Besides doing general reporting, she has had continuing assignments involving health, monetary subjects and crime. Her award-winning work builds on majors in English-speech and journalism earned at Wayne State University, where instructors also were writers-editors on Detroit’s daily newspapers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR