This September 7-8, duck out of your day-to-day hubbub for an hour of refuge at parks across Michigan for Shofar in the Park.
Shofar in the Park will be held in 15 parks throughout Michigan. See a map and list of all locations and times below.
It will not be broadcasted, rebroadcasted, or podcasted.
In fact, according to ancient prescription, one must hear the blasts directly from the Shofar itself. No medium will do – not a microphone, not a video, not even a slight echo. It’s a “you-had-to-be-there” kind of a moment.
Jews have been blowing the Shofar, a simple hollowed out ram’s horn, for thousands of years in celebration of Rosh Hashana, or the Head of the Year – also known as the birthday of humanity.
Every family in attendance will enjoy holiday goodies, as well as a follow-along handbook.
List of locations:
West Bloomfield – The Shul
Drake Sports Park
6801 Drake Rd,
West Bloomfield, MI 48322
Tuesday, Sept 7
5:00 PM
Itty@theshul.net
Chabad Jewish Center of Commerce
Commerce Township Library Pavilion
180 E Commerce St,
Commerce, MI 48382
Tuesday, Sept 7
4:00 PM
Chabad of Novi
Chabad Jewish Center of Novi
40550 Grand River Ave,
Novi, MI 48375
Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8
11:30am
Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit
278 Mack Ave,
Detroit, MI 48201
Tuesday, Sept 7
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Chabad of Bingham Farms
Franklin Cider Mill
7450 Franklin Rd,
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
Tuesday, Sept 7
5:30 PM
Royal Oak Chabad Jewish center
Grant Park
598 East Irving Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Tuesday, Sept 7
4:30 PM
Huntington Woods – Rabbi Yudi & Rivki Mann
Scotia Park
Huntington Woods, MI 48070
Tuesday, Sept 7
Huntington Woods – Rabbi Yudi & Rivki Mann
Peasley Park
Huntington Woods, MI 48070
Tuesday, Sept 7
Chabad Jewish Center of Troy
Stage Nature Center
6685 Coolidge Hwy,
Troy, MI 48098
Tuesday, Sept 20
5:00 PM
Oak Park – Rabbi Yossi & Chanale Stein
JCC Park – Oak Park
15000 W 10 Mile Rd,
Oak Park, MI 48237
Tuesday, Sept 7
6:30 PM
Email yystein@gmail.com for more info
Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills (Birmingham)
Quarton Lake Park
499 Lakeside Dr,
Birmingham, MI 48009
Tuesday, Sept 7
5:00 PM
Chabad MSU
Spartan Statue near the Red Cedar River,
East Lansing, MI 48824
Wednesday, Sept 8
5:30 PM
Chabad of Eastern Michigan – Flint
Chabad of Eastern Michigan lawn
5385 Calkins Rd,
Flint, MI 48532
Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8
6:30 PM
Click here for more info or email emchabad@sbcglobal.net
Chabad House of Ann Arbor
Broadway Park
800 Broadway St,
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Tuesday, Sept 7
4:30 PM
Chabad House of Toledo
2728 King Rd,
Toledo, OH 43617
Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8
11:15 AM