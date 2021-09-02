Shofar in the Park will be held in 15 parks throughout Michigan.

This September 7-8, duck out of your day-to-day hubbub for an hour of refuge at parks across Michigan for Shofar in the Park.

Shofar in the Park will be held in 15 parks throughout Michigan. See a map and list of all locations and times below.

It will not be broadcasted, rebroadcasted, or podcasted.

In fact, according to ancient prescription, one must hear the blasts directly from the Shofar itself. No medium will do – not a microphone, not a video, not even a slight echo. It’s a “you-had-to-be-there” kind of a moment.

Jews have been blowing the Shofar, a simple hollowed out ram’s horn, for thousands of years in celebration of Rosh Hashana, or the Head of the Year – also known as the birthday of humanity.

Every family in attendance will enjoy holiday goodies, as well as a follow-along handbook.

List of locations:

West Bloomfield – The Shul

Drake Sports Park

6801 Drake Rd,

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Tuesday, Sept 7

5:00 PM

Itty@theshul.net

Click here for more info

Chabad Jewish Center of Commerce

Commerce Township Library Pavilion

180 E Commerce St,

Commerce, MI 48382

Tuesday, Sept 7

4:00 PM

Click here for more info

Chabad of Novi

Chabad Jewish Center of Novi

40550 Grand River Ave,

Novi, MI 48375

Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8

11:30am

Click here for more info

Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit

278 Mack Ave,

Detroit, MI 48201

Tuesday, Sept 7

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Click here for more info

Chabad of Bingham Farms

Franklin Cider Mill

7450 Franklin Rd,

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

Tuesday, Sept 7

5:30 PM

Click here for more info

Royal Oak Chabad Jewish center

Grant Park

598 East Irving Avenue

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Tuesday, Sept 7

4:30 PM

Click here for more info

Huntington Woods – Rabbi Yudi & Rivki Mann

Scotia Park

Huntington Woods, MI 48070

Tuesday, Sept 7

Huntington Woods – Rabbi Yudi & Rivki Mann

Peasley Park

Huntington Woods, MI 48070

Tuesday, Sept 7

Chabad Jewish Center of Troy

Stage Nature Center

6685 Coolidge Hwy,

Troy, MI 48098

Tuesday, Sept 20

5:00 PM

Click here for more info

Oak Park – Rabbi Yossi & Chanale Stein

JCC Park – Oak Park

15000 W 10 Mile Rd,

Oak Park, MI 48237

Tuesday, Sept 7

6:30 PM

Email yystein@gmail.com for more info

Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills (Birmingham)

Quarton Lake Park

499 Lakeside Dr,

Birmingham, MI 48009

Tuesday, Sept 7

5:00 PM

Click here for more info

Chabad MSU

Spartan Statue near the Red Cedar River,

East Lansing, MI 48824

Wednesday, Sept 8

5:30 PM

Click here for more info

Chabad of Eastern Michigan – Flint

Chabad of Eastern Michigan lawn

5385 Calkins Rd,

Flint, MI 48532

Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8

6:30 PM

Click here for more info or email emchabad@sbcglobal.net

Chabad House of Ann Arbor

Broadway Park

800 Broadway St,

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Tuesday, Sept 7

4:30 PM

Click here for more info

Chabad House of Toledo

2728 King Rd,

Toledo, OH 43617

Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept 7-8

11:15 AM

Click here for more info