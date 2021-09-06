The silent auction features an acrylic on canvas painting titled The Carnivale by Yiannis Karimalis, and a plaster sculpture titled Moses by David Fisher.

Council Re|Sale will be taking. A front seat in the Berkley Art Bash this year when they host their own Art Bash Sale and Silent Auction.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the Art Bash Sale running from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with the silent auction running from 1-4 p.m.

“We have always been known for having high-end fashion and designer clothing and our more recently revamped Home Décor room, and now we are happy that our generous donors will make Council Re|Sale a destination for purchasing art during Berkley Art Bash,” said President of NCJW|MI Amy Cutler, in a release. “We have dozens of unique art pieces which can dramatically transform any room at bargain prices. And we are particularly grateful for the donations for our art auction.”

Money raised through the art sale and auction will support NCJW|MI projects such as the Back 2 School Store, Backpack Project for homeless children, blankets for foster children, Kosher Meals on Wheels, literacy outreach, and social action initiatives such as voter advocacy.

Council Re|Sale is located at 3297 W. 12 Mile Road in Berkley. Visit councilresale.net for more information.