Visitors are welcome to stop on Marjorie Street (at the southern border of the cemetery) to see the urban garden David Goldman has built on nine lots.

B’nai David Cemetery, 9535 Van Dyke Ave. in Detroit, will be open for visitors Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Goldman purchased the lots from the Detroit Land Bank Authority to help clean blight and give back to the neighborhood that B’nai David cemetery has been a part of since 1898.

“As always, I thank those who have donated to B’nai David Cemetery in the past,” Goldman said. “We are working diligently toward a sustainable model that provides grounds-care in perpetuity.”

Expenses run about $7,000 a year for grass cutting. This does not include the repair of fallen headstones, fencing and asphalt patching, etc. Donations are welcome and needed. Please consider giving. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Friends of B’nai David, 4540 Cherokee Lane, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301