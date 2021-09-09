Benji Jacobson, named a 2018 Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year, has battled through injuries and illness during his college tennis days to become the “elder statesman” of the Green Wave.

Benji Jacobson is the oldest player on the Tulane University men’s tennis team and the team’s lone senior.

But the 21-year-old from Bloomfield Hills has three years of athletic eligibility remaining.

Welcome to college sports, COVID-19 style.

Jacobson, named a 2018 Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year following an outstanding tennis career at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, has battled through injuries and illness during his college tennis days to become the “elder statesman” of the Green Wave.

“Benji has had no luck at all since he came here,” said Tulane assistant coach Chris Simpson. “It seems like every time he’s been on the cusp of something happening for him, he’s been injured or gotten sick.

“You know, some guys wouldn’t tough it out and say this just isn’t for me. But not Benji. He always has a smile on his face and is ready to go at practice. He’s always dialed in.

“You can’t help but like him. He has an infectious personality. He always has a great relationship with everyone on the team. The young guys on our team will lean on him this season. Benji knows what we expect at Tulane tennis.”

Jacobson calls himself a positive person. That positivity has been challenged many times since he went to Tulane to play tennis.

He didn’t play in the 2018-19 season, sitting it out as a redshirt.

The 2019-20 season was halted early in spring 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports seasons were canceled by the NCAA, and athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility.

“Everyone on our team was sent home for five months after the season was canceled,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson was infected by COVID-19 in January 2021, just before the start of Tulane’s 2020-21 spring schedule. Spring is the major season for college tennis.

“I had it all. Fever, aches, no smell or taste, bronchitis,” Jacobson said. “The bronchitis was a major concern because I have asthma. I wasn’t allowed on a tennis court for a month and I didn’t feel normal for 2½ months.”

Feeling a little burned out at the start of this summer, Jacobson said, he took a couple weeks off from working out and tennis.

“I won’t deny it. I thought about not playing college tennis anymore,” he said. “But I told myself I’ve worked too hard all my life to do that.”

On July 5, while running in the bleachers on the football field at Cranbrook-Kingswood, Jacobson stumbled and broke his ankle.

“Benji sent me a picture of his ankle. It had swelled to the size of a tennis ball,” Simpson said.

Jacobson had an Achilles tendon injury and sprained thumb earlier in his Tulane career.

The sprained thumb happened when he slipped on a clay court during a practice before a tournament.

“Benji had to play the tournament using a one-handed instead of his usual two-hand backhand,” Simpson said.

Simpson said this season could be Jacobson’s best opportunity to find a regular place in Tulane’s lineup.

Jacobson is 5-8 in singles and 6-15 in doubles in his Tulane tennis career. All the singles matches took place during the 2019-20 season. He was 5-13 in doubles that season.

“Benji is always pushing himself to be a better tennis player,” Simpson said. “He’s made an incredible leap from his redshirt season to now.

“I told him back in 2018 that he could be as great as he wants to be as long as he trusts the process. He’s done that.”

Jacobson thinks very highly of Simpson.

“He’s taken my game to the next level,” he said.

Jacobson isn’t sure what he’ll be doing after this school year. He’s on track to graduate next spring.

He’s a political science major with a minor in business, with future aspirations of being a sports agent or working in the front office of a professional sports team.

Regardless of the next chapter in his story, Jacobson is happy he chose to attend Tulane, located in New Orleans, La.

“One of the reasons I came to Tulane is because there are a lot of Jewish students here,” he said. “I also wanted the challenge of playing Division I tennis.”

Jacobson was a three-time All-American and three-time state champion at Cranbrook-Kingswood. He didn’t lose a single set when he was a senior.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.