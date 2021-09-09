Parshat Vayelekh: Deuteronomy 31:1-30; Hosea 14:2-10; Micah 7:18-20; Joel 2:15-27. (Shabbat Shuvah)

As we are about to enter the High Holiday season and begin the new Jewish year of 5782, we are full of hopes and dreams for ourselves and our families; and at the same time, due to the Coronavirus variant, we also approach this year with some fear and doubt. What will this year look like with the new variant? When will young children get vaccinated? How will this virus continue to affect our lives? When will we return to a “normal” life? A year full of excitement also begins with a year of some uncertainty, fear and doubt.

Reading this week’s portion, we learn that doubt and uncertainty are not new to the Jewish people. In the parasha, as the great Jewish leader Moshe tells the Jewish people he will not cross the Jordan and enter the Land of Israel, the Jewish people feel fear and uncertainty about their future. We know this because Moshe tells them, “Do not fear.” There is fear in the new leader, Yehoshua, as Moshe reminds him not to fear. Actually, three times in this week’s reading, the Torah uses some variation of “be strong and have courage.”

The Torah emphasizes strength and courage because it knows that doubt is part of human nature. We all have doubts at some time in our lives, whether about our own health, job, other personal matters or worrying about our larger world.

God even tells the Jewish people there will be times when he will hide his face from us (Deuteronomy 31:17), “Then My anger will flare up against them, and I will abandon them and hide My countenance from them.”

God himself acknowledges there are times when we do not feel His presence, times of loneliness, fear and doubt. At times, God is hiding and at times God is with us. And He charged Joshua, son of Nun: “Be strong and resolute; for you shall bring the Israelites into the land that I promised them on oath, and I will be with you.”

Just as Jews needed to face their fear and doubt then, we must also face our doubts and fears today. We must remember the message of this parasha: to have strength and courage. And we must also remember at the times of most doubt when God feels far that there will be times when God will also feel close.

May we begin this new year, a year full of hope, fear and doubt, also Chazak V’Amatz, Be strong and have courage.

Rabbi David Fain is rabbi at Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit in Farmington Hills.