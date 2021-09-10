Both in funds raised and in number of participants, this year was Friendship Circle’s most successful walk yet.

Hundreds turned out for Friendship Circle’s Walk for Friendship on Sunday, Aug. 29. Both in funds raised and in number of participants, this year was Friendship Circle’s most successful walk yet. The event raised more than $600,000 for individuals with special needs, surpassing the goal by $100,000.

All the money raised at the walk will support Friendship Circle and allow the organization to continue providing support through recreational, social, educational and vocational programming to more than 3,000 individuals and their families.

The theme for this year’s walk was “You Belong,” which represents the idea that without each of us, the word is incomplete. Hundreds of Friendship Circle families and community members joined together at Friendship Circle’s Farber Center in West Bloomfield to celebrate the belief that every individual deserves friendship and belonging.

“After having to spend last year’s walk apart, we were grateful to see such an incredible turnout from the community,” said Friendship Circle co-founder Bassie Shemtov. “This was a record-breaking year, which wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible corporate sponsors, each and every donor and, of course, our amazing Friendship Circle families who never fail to support our mission.”

After the walk, participants celebrated their success with food, family activities, entertainment and more.