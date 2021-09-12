Shabbat Shalom Tots, began in early summer for children ages 0-6 and their favorite adults — parents, grandparents and friends.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek has introduced new programs to bring together congregation members and the community with updated family-friendly and inclusive events for all ages, including Shabbat Shalom Tots, a family-friendly and musical Friday service.

Shabbat Shalom Tots, began in early summer for children ages 0-6 and their favorite adults — parents, grandparents and friends. More than 40 of them attended the Aug. 13 Friday afternoon outdoor service with Rabbis Aaron Starr and Yoni Dahlen, and Lindsay Mall, for singing, dancing and ice cream treats.

Congregation members were also on hand for Hazon Detroit’s Michigan Jewish Food Festival on Aug. 16. The CSZ family staffed a booth at the festival, offering complimentary healthy eating cookbooks and other information.

Other new programs include TGIS (Thank God it’s Shabbat), a Friday night “Green” Shabbat and Barbecue, which was vibrant musical service that asked attendees to focus on environmental best practices and ways to improve everyday sustainability; and the Twilight Stroll and Havdalah with Empty Nesters at Maybury State Park. The Empty Nesters is a group to foster camaraderie among those members with fewer family obligations.

“Our synagogue family works to meet members and the community where they are,” said Rabbi Aaron Starr.

“We’ve adapted our programs to the schedules and variety of interests of a diverse group of members, including keeping pandemic safety in mind. Our ability to pivot has worked to enrich the Jewish journeys of existing members and to attract new members as well. Our new programs fit their lives, and are meaningful and fun.”