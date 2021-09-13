Chef Aaron Egan’s borscht is brilliantly magenta, rich and flavorful with a beautiful sweetness from both the roasted beets and the coconut milk.

A few years ago, I presented an exciting popup dinner event with some friends who run Sarap, a Filipino popup. I’d recently learned about the Jewish community in the Philippines, mostly refugees from Eastern Europe during the 1930s. We set out to create a menu that would represent local flavors and ingredients while keeping a sense of Jewishness and Old-Country feel to our dishes.

As a soup course, we took the common use of coconut milk in Filipino cuisine and added it in place of the classic sour cream to an otherwise normal borscht recipe; the result was brilliantly magenta, rich and flavorful with a beautiful sweetness from both the roasted beets and the coconut milk. At our tasting night, both the Filipino friend and the friend with the Polish grandmother agreed that the soup tasted exactly like home, in ways they couldn’t quite quantify.

Coconut and Beet Borscht

Ingredients

2 red beets

1 Tbs. + 2 Tbs. vegetable oil

1 cup Spanish onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2 cups coconut milk (1 14.5-oz. can, with a small amount of added water, will work)

Salt + pepper to taste

Herbs, infused oils and other appropriate garnishes

Directions