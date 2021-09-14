The nonprofit organization is known for organizing the Back 2 School Store event annually in August, where pre-identified Detroit children in need are provided their own personal shopper to choose their supplies.

About 900 Metro Detroit children in need, identified by 21 local human service agencies and schools, received new winter jackets, gloves/mittens, hats, socks, masks, pants/ leggings, books, sweatshirts, underwear, toothbrush/toothpaste, bookmarks and greeting cards at the slightly modified Back 2 School Store. The Aug. 12 drive-through event arranged by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) and manned by its volunteers.

The nonprofit organization, which works to improve the lives of local families, is known for organizing the Back 2 School Store event annually in August, where pre-identified Detroit children in need are provided their own personal shopper to choose their supplies. This year, the program had to be modified because of the pandemic, with clothing distributed to 900 children via agencies.

“With the pandemic going into its second year, we must be creative, adjust and modify, but not stop our work in the community,” explained Amy Cutler, president of NCJW|MI. “Our volunteers started shopping for clothes and supplies in January of 2021, and the agencies we contacted were overwhelmingly appreciative.”