A rabbi and cantor from Los Angeles offer a confessional prayer focused on accomplishments, not shortcomings, to accompany the traditional liturgy.

Every year during the High Holidays, Jews recite a litany of ways we have fallen short in a confessional prayer. Known as a viddui, the prayer is a centerpiece of our Yom Kippur liturgy.

This year, we again will reflect on our shortcomings. But one takeaway from the past year is that even when we do our best, it may not be enough.

So many of us joyously awaited the return to in-person High Holiday services, only to have our plans undermined by the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Against this backdrop, we recognized that our community would benefit from a communal expression of encouragement, comfort and balance.

So, together we crafted a positive viddui for our congregation that we are sharing here.

Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of what would become Israel, once said that Jews should celebrate our good deeds as much as lament our sins.

We hope you find this meaningful.

We’ve acted authentically

We’ve blessed

We’ve cultivated compassion

We’ve delighted

We’ve engaged empathically

We’ve favored fairness

We’ve galvanized

We’ve harmonized

We’ve inspired

We’ve joined

We’ve kindled kindness

We’ve laughed

We’ve matured

We’ve nurtured

We’ve offered optimism

We’ve persevered

We’ve questioned

We’ve released

We’ve sympathized

We’ve tried

We’ve uplifted

We’ve vivified

We’ve welcomed

We’ve x’d out excess

We’ve yearned

We’ve zoomed and zoomed in

For all these, Source of Life

inspire us, encourage us,

sustain our hope.

Rabbi Jillian Cameron and Cantor Juval Porat are clergy at Beth Chayim Chadashim, a Reform synagogue in Los Angeles.