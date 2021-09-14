A rabbi and cantor from Los Angeles offer a confessional prayer focused on accomplishments, not shortcomings, to accompany the traditional liturgy.
Every year during the High Holidays, Jews recite a litany of ways we have fallen short in a confessional prayer. Known as a viddui, the prayer is a centerpiece of our Yom Kippur liturgy.
This year, we again will reflect on our shortcomings. But one takeaway from the past year is that even when we do our best, it may not be enough.
So many of us joyously awaited the return to in-person High Holiday services, only to have our plans undermined by the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Against this backdrop, we recognized that our community would benefit from a communal expression of encouragement, comfort and balance.
So, together we crafted a positive viddui for our congregation that we are sharing here.
Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of what would become Israel, once said that Jews should celebrate our good deeds as much as lament our sins.
We hope you find this meaningful.
We’ve acted authentically
We’ve blessed
We’ve cultivated compassion
We’ve delighted
We’ve engaged empathically
We’ve favored fairness
We’ve galvanized
We’ve harmonized
We’ve inspired
We’ve joined
We’ve kindled kindness
We’ve laughed
We’ve matured
We’ve nurtured
We’ve offered optimism
We’ve persevered
We’ve questioned
We’ve released
We’ve sympathized
We’ve tried
We’ve uplifted
We’ve vivified
We’ve welcomed
We’ve x’d out excess
We’ve yearned
We’ve zoomed and zoomed in
For all these, Source of Life
inspire us, encourage us,
sustain our hope.
Rabbi Jillian Cameron and Cantor Juval Porat are clergy at Beth Chayim Chadashim, a Reform synagogue in Los Angeles.