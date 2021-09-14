The third annual fundraiser for Detroit PAL’s Diamond Sports Program, named for a passionate and loyal Detroit Tigers fan, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

After a year in which it was held virtually, the Howard Weingarten Memorial Baseball Outing is returning this month to The Corner Ballpark, former home of Tiger Stadium.

Lunch, a baseball game on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams and the presentation of Howard Weingarten Memorial Awards to PAL Tiny Tigers (ages 4-8) baseball players for leadership, teamwork and responsibility are included in the outing’s festivities.

“People who come to the outing should feel safe. It will be held outdoors in a large venue. Masks will be available,” said Deby Lebow, Weingarten’s longtime significant other, who founded and organizes the outing each year.

The awards were presented for the first time last year (on Zoom) and there was a video made by PAL of the Tiny Tigers program. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the outing’s meal and baseball game.

“We needed to do something meaningful for the outing last year, so we came up with the idea for the awards,” Lebow said.

“People told me they loved the video of the awards being presented because the kids were so excited.”

Weingarten, a West Bloomfield resident, died in a car accident in 2018 at age 65.

Donation for the outing is $125 ($36 for youths 16 and under).

To sign up, contact Lebow at (248) 505-0199 or dlda@hotmail.com.