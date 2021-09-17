Gary Klinger and Dale Taub won the team championship for the second straight year and fourth time since 2016.

It was a familiar story this summer in the weekly B’nai B’rith golf league.

Taub won his second individual championship. He previously won the individual title in 2014, with Klinger finishing in second place.

Last year, Klinger won the individual title for the first time and Taub finished second.

No team or individual had won back-to-back league titles until Klinger and Taub did it as a team in 2020 and 2021. They previously won team championships in 2016 and 2018.

Klinger has played in the league since it began in 2013. He also won the team title with Howard Meyers in 2014. Taub has played in the league since 2013, but he was a substitute the first year.

While the championships are nice, Taub said, winning isn’t the only reason why he enjoys playing in the league.

“The camaraderie is great. This is a good group of guys,” he said. “Playing each week is a nice way to end the day.”

League golfers play a nine-hole round starting late Thursday afternoon at the Links of Novi.

All 24 spots in the league were filled this year.

After the first two weeks of play were rained out, the league played 17 straight weeks without a postponement, finishing Aug. 26.

Here are this year’s league team standings:

1. Dale Taub/Gary Klinger 193 points.

2. Aaron Herskovic/Brad Friedman 172.

3. Mike Klinger/Kerry Chaben 170.

4. Larry Shapiro/Bob Shapiro-Chuck Houmaian 168.

5. Rich Luger/Richard Spalter 164.

6. Ryan Vieder/Adam Vieder 161.

7. Mitch Lefton/Stu Zorn 159.

8. David Swimmer/Jody Mendelson 158.

9. Marc Ruskin/Jeff Novick 156.

10. Josh Baker/Josh Harvith 151.

11. Lyle Schaefer/Ryan Stone 137.

12. Jeff Vieder/Mitch Cohen 131.

Here are this year’s league individual standings:

1. Dale Taub 93 points; 2. Aaron Herskovic 88 1/2; 3. Mitch Lefton 88; 4. Gary Klinger 87; 5. Mike Klinger 86; 6. Richard Spalter 85 1/2; 7. Larry Shapiro 84; 8. Kerry Chaben 83; 9. Jody Mendelson 82; 10 (tie). David Swimmer and Ryan Vieder 80; 12. Marc Ruskin 79 1/2; 13. Jeff Novick 78; 14. Bob Shapiro-Chuck Houmaian 77 1/2; 15. Josh Baker 76 1/2; 16 (tie). Adam Vieder and Lyle Schaefer 75; 18. Stu Zorn 74; 19. Josh Harvith 73; 20. Brad Friedman 72 1/2; 21. Rich Luger 72; 22. Jeff Vieder 71 1/2; 23. Ryan Stone 69 1/2; 24. Mitch Cohen 68.