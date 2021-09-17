With a mixture of the pandemic and a rain date pushing the event back a day, the event had 35 classic cruisers, fewer than usual.

Jewish Senior Life held its annual Senior Dream Cruise on the JSL campus in West Bloomfield on Thursday, Aug. 19.

With a mixture of the pandemic and a rain date pushing the event back a day, the event had 35 classic cruisers, fewer than usual.

But that didn’t stop the fun by any means, as seniors from across the JSL campus joined in awe, replicating the experience Metro Detroiters see on Woodward each year.

“We had to pick and choose what we did this year for safety precautions, but we always want to make it a really special experience for our residents and the cruisers,” JSL’s Leslie Katz said. “We’ve been doing this for so many years, and it’s just something we look forward to.”

Through COVID and other obstacles, being able to put on an event such as this means a lot to Katz, knowing it’s a team effort.

“Regardless of what the obstacles are, we’ll make sure we can provide meaningful experiences,” Katz said. “That’s what we do and that’s who we are. We’ll figure out ways to do it in safe and special ways.”