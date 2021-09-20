Wine Guide Sean Sutton led the tasting and Detroit’s Shiliach Yiftak Leket discussed the history of wine in Israel and shared about the exciting wine production happening in Detroit’s Partnership2Gether Region in the Central Galilee.

A winery tour in Israel might be a bit difficult to take right now, so NEXTGen Detroit, Federation’s young adult division, brought the tour to more than 45 young adults on Aug. 11.

The group gathered at Dayspace Studio in Royal Oak and sampled a diverse collection from multiple regions in Israel, beginning with a blind strolling tasting and finishing with a formal sitdown pairing.

Wine Guide Sean Sutton led the tasting and Detroit’s Shiliach Yiftak Leket discussed the history of wine in Israel and shared about the exciting wine production happening in Detroit’s Partnership2Gether Region in the Central Galilee.

“Thanks to the country’s range of landscapes and climates, and rich agricultural traditions, Israeli vintners are producing some of the world’s most delicious and interesting wines,” said Hannah Berger, lead staff for the event.

“We were very excited to bring this tasting experience to the NEXTGen Detroit community, and so glad everyone enjoyed it.”