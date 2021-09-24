Jason Raznick was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on Aug. 5.

Ernst & Young LLP named CEO Jason Raznick of Benzinga an Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. The award recognizes entrepreneurial leaders excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Raznick was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on Aug. 5.

“Benzinga was founded with the mission to democratize financial news,” Raznick said. “For too long, Wall Street has had an unfair advantage over main street by accessing data and information before smaller investors. Benzinga’s core mission is to bring easier-to-consume news to retail traders, in order to even the playing field between main street and Wall Street. While it is a great honor to be announced as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year winner, this is not an individual award, but a team award and a testament to all of the hard work by our team members.”

Benzinga, a financial media and technology company that empowers individual investors, was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in the Inc. 5000, a list of 5,000 emerging private companies in the U.S. This marks the first time that Benzinga, one of just 80 Michigan-based companies to appear on the list, has been featured.