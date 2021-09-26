This dip is perfect with pita chips, crusty sourdough bread slices or a selection of your favorite crackers.

This classic oven-baked hot dip is a perennial favorite at restaurants and household parties alike. It will disappear before you even realize it, so make sure to reserve a little dish for yourself off to the side when you’re preparing to serve. This dip is perfect with pita chips, crusty sourdough bread slices or a selection of your favorite crackers. It is even better if made in advance, as it benefits from a chance to set up in the fridge overnight and achieve maximum gooey cheesy consistency.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

6-8 servings, about 1-½ quarts of dip when finished

Ingredients

1 12-oz can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2-4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup onion, diced

10 oz. baby spinach (a larger bag from the supermarket, usually)

3 cups whole milk

1 4-oz log of plain goat cheese

2 Tbsp. corn starch + 2 Tbsp water

Salt + Pepper

¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated (times 2)

¼ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions

Heat a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and saute the onions and garlic until fragrant, about 3-5 minutes. Add the spinach, season with salt and pepper, and cook until the spinach wilts and releases all its liquid, and the pan dries back out.

Add the milk, first portion of parmesan and goat cheese, and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Stir in the artichoke hearts and return the pot to a simmer. After 5-10 minutes, thicken the dip slightly by adding a slurry of the cornstarch and water, mixing well to incorporate it. Cook another 2-3 minutes after you add the starch.

Let the dip cool slightly and transfer it to an oven/broiler-safe shallow serving dish; at this point, you may let the dip cool completely in the serving dish, or, if you’re putting it out for people shortly, simply let it cool on the counter until you’re ready to serve.

If serving from the refrigerator, warm the dip in a 375-degree oven until just bubbling, then top with the mozzarella and second portion of parmesan; place under a broiler until the cheese melts and begins to brown. If serving shortly after preparation, simply top the dip with the cheeses and broil to doneness.

Enjoy!

Chef Aaron blogs on the Facebook page of the Downtown Synagogue. Reprinted with permission.