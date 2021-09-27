The Jewish News matched the donation, bringing the check to $1,000.

Delta by Marriott Hotel Detroit Metro Airport General Manager Fadi Achour, a good friend of the late Danny Raskin, donated $500 to Yad Ezra in Raskin’s name. The Jewish News matched the donation, bringing the check to $1,000.

Longtime coworker of Raskin, Dharlene Katzman Norris, was there to honor the late great scribe during a star-studded, Red Carpet Prevue Party unveiling the all-new Marilyn Lounge at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), along with City of Romulus, Mayor LeRoy D. Burcroff, jazz musician Alexander Zonjic, DBusiness Magazine’s R.j. King and directors from the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau.