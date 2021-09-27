Rep. Elissa Slotkin will discuss, among other things, growing up Jewish on a farm in Holly, working as a CIA analyst who did three tours in Iraq alongside the U.S. military and serving in the U.S. House.

The Eastern Michigan University Center for Jewish Studies will host Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, on its campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. in the EMU Student Center Auditorium and on Zoom at tinyurl.com/RepSlotkin.

Slotkin will discuss, among other things, growing up Jewish on a farm in Holly, working as a CIA analyst who did three tours in Iraq alongside the U.S. military and serving in the U.S. House. Slotkin is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security — where she chairs the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence — and the House Committee on Armed Services.

She will consider such matters as the resurgence of antisemitism in the 21st century (both in the U.S. and abroad), America’s involvement in the Middle East and the importance of Israel to U.S. foreign policy.

This presentation is the first on-campus Center for Jewish Studies event since the beginning of COVID. There will be social distancing, and all audience members will be required to wear masks. There is no cost to attend this program.

You can also watch the conversation in real-time, online, but registration is required at

tinyurl.com/RepSlotkin.

This presentation is co-sponsored by Hillel at Eastern Michigan University, The EMU College Democrats and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

If you have any questions, contact Marty Shichtman at jewish.studies@emich.edu.