Families from The Shul of West Bloomfield gathered at a lake to explore highlights of the High Holidays. Using dissolvable paper, children saw how they can gain atonement for mistakes, bringing the idea of Teshuvah to life. The event was hosted by Alon and Shari Kaufman.

The Shul’s J.E.M.S program offers a Jewish education experience for children and their families. Contact (248) 788-4000 for more information.