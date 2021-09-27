The program combines job search assistance and counseling, through the popular JVS Women to Work program, with Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training.

JVS Human Services, is launching a free eight-week, in-person course, “Springboard to Success.” It combines job search assistance through the JVS Women to Work program, with Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training.

Classes run Oct. 5-Nov. 30. Women to Work classes are 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, while computer classes are 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Classes will teach participants how to:

Identify viable job targets

Create a strong resume

Implement effective interview strategies

Network on social media

Learn Microsoft 2016 Office Word and Excel Basics

To register, contact Judy Richmond, (248) 233-4232, or jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org. For information, visit the website www.jvshumanservices.org.