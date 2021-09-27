Phone and Computer
The program combines job search assistance and counseling, through the popular JVS Women to Work program, with Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training.

JVS Human Services, is launching a free eight-week, in-person course, “Springboard to Success.” It combines job search assistance through the JVS Women to Work program, with Microsoft 2016 Word and Excel basic computer training.

Classes run Oct. 5-Nov. 30. Women to Work classes are 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, while computer classes are 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Classes will teach participants how to:

  • Identify viable job targets
  • Create a strong resume
  • Implement effective interview strategies
  • Network on social media
  • Learn Microsoft 2016 Office Word and Excel Basics

To register, contact Judy Richmond, (248) 233-4232, or jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org. For information, visit the website www.jvshumanservices.org.

