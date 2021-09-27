Festivities are set for Oct. 1-2 at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield.

Temple Shir Shalom of West Bloomfield will host two days of festivities as Rabbi Michael Moskowitz celebrates his 25th anniversary at the Temple.

Festivities are set for Oct. 1-2 at Temple Shire Shalom, located at 3999 Walnut Lake Road.

On Friday, Oct. 1, a special service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The service is open to the public.

A gala honoring Rabbi Moskowitz will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. This event will be ticketed. Tickets are available by contacting Brian Fishman at brian@shirshalom.org or by calling Temple Shir Shalom at 248-737-8700.

Covid guidelines will be followed at the events.

“Temple Shir Shalom has been and always will be my home. It is remarkable to think about what 25 years means to me and our entire community,” Rabbi Moskowitz stated, in a release. “The depth of relationships we have developed are the hallmark of what makes Temple Shir Shalom strong and represents who we are. When I arrived in the Detroit area 25 years ago, a vision was shared with me which I am proud to say we have been able to fulfill and to say I am excited to help fulfill this vision for the next generation is an understatement.”