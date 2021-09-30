Attendees will hear the fascinating story of Zlata Filipovic’s wartime childhood, the publication of her diary, and how they led to her current engagement with human rights and storytelling.

The Holocaust Memorial Center (HMC) is holding a virtual event, “Stolen Voices with Zlata Filipovic,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Filipovic is the author of the international bestseller Zlata’s Diary, co-editor of Stolen Voices: Young People’s War Diaries from World War I to Iraq and a documentary filmmaker. She grew up under one of the longest sieges in modern-day history in her native city of Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

She speaks around the world about her experiences and has worked with organizations such as the Anne Frank House, the United Nations and UNICEF. Attendees will hear the fascinating story of her wartime childhood, the publication of her diary, and how they led to her current engagement with human rights and storytelling.

Sarah Saltzman, HMC director of events and public relations, says the mission of the HMC is to engage, educate and empower the community by remembering the Holocaust, including focusing on programming for Holocaust-related topics, such as recent or current genocides.

“Inviting Zlata Filipovic to speak about living through wartime as a child in Sarajevo reminds us of the horror of all wars,” Saltzman said. “Her diary shows us the importance of having a first-hand account of the tragedy. She was an eyewitness to death, but she never lost hope. In this sense, she is just like teenager Rywka Lipszyc, who wrote the diary featured in the museum’s current special exhibit, “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto.”

Filipovic will be attending the virtual event from Dublin, Ireland, where she currently lives.

“I’ll talk about how life changes when suddenly a very peaceful childhood turns into a war childhood, the story of the publication of my diary, the value of writing and the help it offered me. I will also bring people up to date in terms of my other work that I’ve done,” Filipovic said.

“Stolen Voices,” which Filipovic edited, is a compilation of young people’s diaries throughout the 20th century, starting with a diary of a young 12-year-old German girl during WWI and finishing with the diary of a teenager in Iraq in 2006.

“Unfortunately, it’s a kind of book that could continually be updated with more diaries as young people around the world continue experiencing conflicts,” Filipovic said. “It works with the exhibit the HMC has about a teenage girl’s diary about her life under Nazi rule in a ghetto, so the idea is seeing resilience and seeing different experiences of young people across the 20th century who decided to keep a diary at such a time.”

Filipovic has done many talks in association with Holocaust memorial organizations and centers and says it’s always a pleasure to return and talk about the similarities and differences of experiences. She hopes the attendees can learn more about those experiences.

“I hope it will deepen their understanding of a young person’s experience of conflict,” Filipovic said. “I hope it will kind of put a bit of flesh onto history and, particularly if there are young people attending, I hope it’s something where they can see the power of a personal story.”

After Filipovic shares her experiences, attendees can submit questions via the Q&A button on Zoom.

Saltzman said, “We hope attendees will be encouraged to think about ways they can make a positive difference in the world, whether by donating to a cause they deem important, sharing their voice in their community or before elected officials, or standing up for their neighbors.”

To register and donate the suggested $10 donation, go to holocaustcenter.org/events/upcoming-events.