Parshat Bereshit: Genesis 1;1-6:8; Isaiah 42:5-43:10.

The parshah of Bereshit is loaded with content, beginning with the creation of the universe and then running through everything from Adam until the birth of Noah 1,000 years later.

Of all the many fundamental Jewish concepts discussed in this Torah portion, arguably the most important one is the creation of the intelligent man. The verse states “and He blew into his (man’s) nostrils the soul of life, and man became a living being” (Ch. 2: 7). The commentators give us a deeper understanding of this seminal event, explaining that at the moment we became “a speaking being” we transformed from an animal-like humanoid to a full-fledged human.

The unique soul gave us intelligence and capabilities far beyond any other creation. Lions and tigers have been living the same way for thousands of years, but mankind’s wisdom has enabled us to achieve incredible things, like harnessing the power of electricity, sending man to the moon and so much more. And yet, remarkably, despite our advanced intelligence, we still struggle to achieve the most important and basic needs: happiness and peace of mind.

One can simply take a cursory look around to see the high levels of stress, anxiety and depression that we suffer from nowadays. What is the solution? While there isn’t only one answer to resolving such a potentially complex issue, the parshah does give us a crucial clue on how to move forward.

Two verses earlier it says, “All the herb of the field had not yet sprouted, for Hashem had not sent rain upon the Earth because there was no man to work the soil.” Why does God need to wait for man before sending the rain? The Talmud explains that God waited because there was no one to recognize the need for rain. But when Adam was created and recognized its importance for the world, he prayed for it; rain fell, causing the vegetation to spring forth.

The simple awareness of our dependence on God was woven into the fabric of the creation of man itself because without it we are in a very precarious state. How could one possibly remain calm if we lived in a world devoid of God, one of random chaos?

The recognition that God is watching over us as our loving Father in Heaven and is ready to help us whenever we reach out to Him is the most important first step towards a calm and worry-free existence.

Rabbi Noam Gross works as an educator for the Young Professional Division of Partners Detroit.