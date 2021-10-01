Hadar Granader was able to accept the Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration Award for his family and for Camp Mak-A-Dream.

It was postponed, canceled, then rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally on the calendar for June 8, 2020, the 30th annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational finally was held last month at Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield.

For the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which organizes and hosts the invitational as a fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, Aug. 23 ended a long journey filled with detours.

“It felt great to finally hold the invitational, and it was very successful,” said Larry Sherman, a vice president on the foundation’s board of directors.

“The weather was picture-perfect, there was a good turnout [140 golfers and eight tennis players], and the camaraderie and food were outstanding.

“It was a great day,” he said.

It certainly was a great day for Hadar Granader. He finally was able to accept the Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration Award for his family and for Camp Mak-A-Dream.

“It was the first time I went to the Greenberg event. I was very impressed with how well it was organized,” Granader said.

“It was nice to see members of Barry Bremen’s family there, and they were so warm and friendly. It was an honor to represent them in receiving the award.”

For those at the invitational who didn’t know about Camp Mak-A-Dream, they know about it now.

“I talked with several people who said they didn’t know about the camp or didn’t know my family’s involvement,” Granader said.

Founded in 1995, Camp Mak-A-Dream is an expense-free summer camp in Gold Creek, Mont., for children across the world who are battling or have survived cancer.

The camp normally plays host annually to about 80 youths in each of four or five sessions, with a total of 75 to 80 youths coming from Michigan.

The camp has been held virtually for two years because of the pandemic. About 100 youths participated this year. How is a summer camp held virtually?

“Say the kids are doing a craft with clay,” Granader said. “They’re sent the clay and the instructor teaches them what to do with it on Zoom.”

Granader is president of the Michigan chapter of Camp Mak-A-Dream. His brother and sister-in-law, the late Beverly Hills residents Harry and Sylvia Granader, donated 87 acres of their Montana ranch to create Camp Mak-A-Dream.

Harry Granader was a building contractor. He helped build the Ronald McDonald houses next to Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Visits with children in those hospitals sparked his idea for Camp Mak-A-Dream.

Gibby and Goose Miss a Meet-Up

Hall of Fame relief pitcher Goose Gossage was presented the Greenberg Lifetime Achievement Award at the invitational.

“Goose was very entertaining and quite cordial with our guests,” Sherman said.

Gossage was supposed to share the stage last year in the popular sports panel segment of the invitational — hosted annually by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap — with former Detroit Tigers star Kirk Gibson, who hit a famous home run off Gossage in the 1984 World Series between the Tigers and San Diego Padres.

Gossage and Gibson, however, didn’t cross paths last month at Tam-O-Shanter.

“Unfortunately, Kirk’s annual benefit golf outing was held the same day as the invitational,” Sherman said.

CBS News and 60 Minutes correspondent Armen Keteyian was supposed to accept the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence at the invitational.

He couldn’t make it to Tam-O-Shanter because he was unable to travel from the East Coast after it was battered by Hurricane Ida.

“Hopefully, Armen will be able to come to next year’s invitational,” Sherman said.

Sherman said there are hopes the invitational will return to its normal June date next year.

As for the foundation’s annual fall Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, it could return in a virtual format this year, Sherman said.

