The theme of this year’s dinner on Oct. 24 is “An Evening of Hope & Renewal.”

Mark Davidoff is General Chair of this year’s Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner.

For many years, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has held an annual dinner to further the educational mission of this essential Detroit Torah institution.

The dinner enables an introduction of the school to the broader community — highlighting the Yeshivah’s incredible work in service to its students, their families, and to the Jewish and general communities.

There’s little doubt that at its inception, the dinner’s primary purpose would have been to raise funds to support scholarships that are needed by the majority of the students who attend the Yeshiva.

And although the dinner still carries an important fund development goal, over these many years the annual dinner has been positioned to serve as a special moment when the Jewish and general community come together for a common purpose, as if under the protective and welcoming environment of Abraham’s tent — open on all sides to everyone.

In the past number of years, the dinner has hosted honorees including Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields, Lear Corporation CEO Matt Simoncini, PVS Chemicals Founder and Chairman Jim Nicholson, and Huntington Bank CEO Stephen Steinour. In addition, the dinner has also presented guest speakers including British Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The theme this year’s dinner on Oct. 24 is “An Evening of Hope & Renewal.” With the announcement that the event will honor General Motors Chair & CEO Mary Barra, with Guest Speaker, the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner has taken first position as the most important Jewish organization event in the country.

The opportunity and responsibility in curating such an event cannot be underestimated. Year after year, the Yeshiva team that executes this event has proven one conclusion: They got this!

The momentum that has been building surrounding the dinner continues to grow, and with it a rise in understating among corporate, community and government leaders from all corners that the Detroit Jewish community is special and unique — and it provides a tent that all aspire to be under.

The Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. For additional information, call (248) 663-8299.

Mark Davidoff is President and CEO of The Fisher Group and Senior Advisor to the Board of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation.