JARC, a Metro Detroit-based nonprofit agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, will hold its fall fundraising event, “JARC at M1,” from noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The unique, fun and at times exhilarating event will feature thrill rides in cars around the M1’s Champion Motor Speedway, live music performances by the Mega ’80s and other special music guests, and 1980s arcade games. The event will also offer an open bar, dinner and the largest outdoor event tent in Michigan at M1’s newly renovated two-story event center.

A special VIP event will also feature an opportunity for VIP ticket holders to drive a Dodge Hellcat on the M1 racetrack between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein said, “During the pandemic, we have persevered and grown as an organization, finding new ways of fulfilling our vital mission and stepping up in unusual circumstances to address all of the needs of the individuals we serve.”

Throughout the pandemic, she said, “we know those we serve have unique needs, and we will continue to step up to address those needs and ask for the community’s financial support to help us continue that momentum.”

Proceeds from the event will go to fund JARC programs, including its 24-hour care for group homes. The event is made possible through the sponsorship of the Steinway/Howard Family.

For information and tickets, go to jarc.org/2021.