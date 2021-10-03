The event will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Founders Ballroom A at Oakland University.

Mexico is home to a large and diverse Jewish community whose members hail from places as diverse as Syria, Turkey, Poland or Ukraine. As in the United States, Jewish communities in Mexico have had to negotiate their own ethnic and religious identities in the larger context of the country’s national narratives.

Writer Jacobo Sefami is a Syrian Jew who grew up in Mexico. He will guide his audience through the maze of cross-cultural references that have contributed to consolidate Jewish Mexican identity.

The event will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Founders Ballroom A at Oakland University. The event can be attended in person or virtually. To register, go to bit.ly/2ZeJ4xZ.