On Friday, Aug. 27, JARC held its annual Shabbat Cookout as an in-person gathering — safely and following COVID restrictions.

Despite the heat, it was a beautiful evening filled with delicious food, awesome music and, most importantly, camaraderie.

JARC thanks its volunteers, Rabbi Joey and Cantor Gross and the SQ3 Band. The event was sponsored by Jack Kaufman on behalf of the Ethel Hyman and Rose Kaplan Foundation.