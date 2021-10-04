Hazzan Dan Gross helps to create a festive vibe.
Despite the heat, it was a beautiful evening filled with delicious food, awesome music and, most importantly, camaraderie.

On Friday, Aug. 27, JARC held its annual Shabbat Cookout as an in-person gathering — safely and following COVID restrictions.

JARC thanks its volunteers, Rabbi Joey and Cantor Gross and the SQ3 Band. The event was sponsored by Jack Kaufman on behalf of the Ethel Hyman and Rose Kaplan Foundation. 

Volunteer Jenna Friedman helps serve meals during the cookout.
Sponsor Jack Kaufman and JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein
Julie gives a thumbs-up for the fun and food at the cookout.
Musical entertainment by the talented SQ3 Band
JN Staff

