Dan Brotman says Windsor has 60 Jewish-affiliated young adults and that joint events are planned for the future.

Dan Brotman began his new position as executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre at a less than ideal time — during the middle of the pandemic last year.

COVID vaccinations were not yet available, and Windsor was “one of the most locked-down places in North America,” he says. The city’s retail businesses were suffering greatly from the government’s COVID restrictions and a lack of customers, due to American government travel restrictions to Canada which have since been lifted.

Fortunately, Brotman, who has American and South African citizenship, is designated as an “essential employee.” That means he can travel freely across the border, often attending meetings with staff of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

He is a board member of the Achdut Detroit Council, which includes representatives from Jewish young adult organizations in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor, and is involved with NEXTGen and The Well — also Detroit-area programs for young adults.

Brotman, 34, says Windsor has 60 Jewish-affiliated young adults and that joint events are planned for the future.

So, what inspired him to move from South Africa, where he had lived and worked for almost 10 years to Windsor? Brotman views Windsor’s small Jewish community as a “startup that needed to be reimagined and reinvigorated” — a challenge with potential that could benefit from his experience developing nonprofit and for-profit ventures.

Similar to Detroit, Jewish Windsor has lost population because some residents are attracted to greater job opportunities and more vibrant lifestyles in bigger cities such as Toronto. As a result, the community’s population is now about 1,200-1,300, less than half of what it once was.

Boosting Windsor

But Brotman points out that Windsor has several strengths. It is the second least expensive city in Canada and offers the advantage of being an international city, separated from Detroit by only a short bridge or tunnel ride. He hopes the Windsor Jewish community will expand its view as part of a larger Detroit-Windsor metropolitan area and forge stronger connections across the border.

“Together with the Jewish community of Hamilton, Ontario, we will be launching a new proactive marketing campaign in the next several months to attract both domestic transplants and new Jewish immigrants to relocate to our respective cities and Jewish communities. Our newcomer programs will include financial assistance and a range of support services,” Brotman explains.

Along with government participation, he expects support from local donors in the Jewish community.

Windsor Federation President Michael Malowitz says, “Brotman arrived in the middle of a pandemic and hit the ground running. Very quickly, he made high-level connections in the community with clear objectives set out to grow the declining Jewish population as well as update the workings of the JCC.

“Dan has contacted all levels of government to facilitate immigration to allow those with the needed skills to be able to move here. This pattern may be used by both the Jewish and non-Jewish communities and our politicians will be watching us based on Dan’s efforts.”

Brotman anticipates interest in immigrating to Windsor from Jewish individuals in the greater Toronto area, South America and South Africa. At least one smaller city in the U.S. South has used a similar campaign to increase its Jewish community. In Metro Detroit, Young Israel of Southfield has actively encouraged families from other states to relocate to its community with some success.

Well-Traveled

Brotman, born in Boston, lived in Israel for several years while attending Hebrew University but then returned to the U.S., where he graduated with a B.A. in international studies from the University of Oregon.

Soon afterward, he moved to South Africa, serving as head of media and public affairs for the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies — the political voice and human rights lobby of South African Jewry and the umbrella body for South African Jewish communal organizations. While serving in that position Brotman pioneered a Black-Jewish Entrepreneurs network.

Brotman then served as executive director of the South Africa-Israel Forum for several years, leaving to start En-novate, Ltd. — which he describes as “one of South Africa’s first corporate experiential education companies. We proudly took 1,000+ African business leaders and entrepreneurs on one-week immersions to 10 of the world’s most innovative countries. Through these experiences, our groups were connected to leading investors, startups, corporate innovation centers and government agencies.”

But political and economic conditions in South Africa began to deteriorate significantly.

“Corruption was institutionalized. It moved from government to the private sector. People didn’t trust each other. There was a cultural shift,” Brotman says.

When he saw the posted opening for the Windsor Federation, it was appealing for the professional challenge to help the community grow but also for its location. Windsor is convenient to Toronto, where Brotman’s partner has family members, and not that far from Knoxville, Tenn., where his parents live. Those distances don’t deter him as he loves to travel. So far, he has visited 70 countries, most recently Lebanon and Morocco in recent weeks.

He views Canada as dealing with some of the same social and political issues as the U.S. There is a Canadian minority that opposes COVID vaccination. About one-quarter of the residents of Peretz House, Windsor’s Jewish senior residence, are not vaccinated, and vaccination is controversial among some Windsor Federation board members.

As in the U.S., there is increasing antisemitism. Brotman says that Windsor has a large Arabic population, many of whom are immigrants who oppose Israeli policies and are connected with Arab communities there.

Brotman says that swastikas have been painted on Jewish-owned property. The government responded by hosting a seminar about antisemitism.

Despite the limitations of COVID, Brotman is a happy Canadian “permanent resident.” He is a member of Windsor’s Congregation Shaar Hashomayim and lives close to downtown Windsor and the Detroit River.

“I love living in a border city and experiencing the best both countries have to offer, such as universal healthcare, political stability and general civility in Windsor, and a large Jewish community, great shopping and a convenient airport in Detroit,” Brotman says.