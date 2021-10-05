The Great Lakes Region covers Michigan, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Toledo, Ohio, with most of its activity centered in Metro Detroit, which is home to active lodges, units and numerous community programs.

The B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region, centered in Metro Detroit, held several community service programs over the summer, including a golf tournament fundraiser and donations made to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Yad Ezra.

On July 9, Great Lakes Region President Lila Zorn and Vice President Joel Marwil presented a donation of B’nai B’rith Diverse Minds books to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The donation was accepted by Sinéad Nimmo, Child Life Projects specialist at the hospital. Diverse Minds books were created in the B’nai B’rith Diverse Minds Youth Writing Challenge, held from 2006-2018, which awarded college scholarships to high school students who wrote and illustrated books for young readers that promoted a message of tolerance and diversity. The winning books were published by B’nai B’rith and donated to children’s facilities nationwide. Marwil has distributed Diverse Minds books to libraries, schools and community centers in the area.

On Aug. 2, B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region held its 39th annual B’nai B’rith Stephen B. Zorn Memorial Golf Outing fundraiser at the Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield. Proceeds raised from the event benefitted a variety of B’nai B’rith programs and went toward scholarships for four students.

On Aug. 30, Lila Zorn and Judi Shapiro, Great Lakes Region Project H.O.P.E. chairperson, presented a $1,500 check to Yad Ezra, which provides kosher and traditional Passover food, health care products and household items to vulnerable Jewish families in Southeast Michigan. Daniella HarPaz Mechnikov, executive director of Yad Ezra, accepted the check. Project H.O.P.E. — Help Our People Everywhere — works with community family service agencies and local Jewish social services to provide and deliver food packages to communities in need across the United States. The B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region supports Yad Ezra year-round as part of its community service programs.

