To enhance the safety of theatergoers, performers and employees, Broadway In Detroit announces new health and safety protocols for the 2021-2022 season. To be admitted, audience members must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (second dose received at least 14 days prior) with government-issued ID or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance date. Additionally, masks must be worn inside the theater by all patrons and event staff regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone who does not comply with these protocols may be asked to leave the venue without entitlement to a refund.

This policy, which follows guidelines currently in place in Broadway theaters and other performance venues across the country, applies to all Broadway In Detroit venues, including the Fisher Theatre, the Detroit Opera House and Music Hall.

Ticket purchasers will receive an emailed copy of the Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide, which is also available on BroadwayInDetroit.com and at the Fisher Theatre box office.

In addition, all Broadway In Detroit venues have made these enhancements:

Upgraded HVAC systems with MERV 13 filters

Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Sanitizing stations throughout each building

Cashless payment options such as debit/credit cards and mobile pay.

“We are really excited to welcome audiences back to the theater, but we cannot open our doors unless we can provide a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers and staff,” said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit.

“The overwhelming majority of theater patrons across the country have warmly welcomed these kind of safety protocols. We feel most of our guests will respond the same.”

Broadway In Detroit 2021-2022 Season

Rent 25th Anniversary Tour, Oct. 19-24, 2021, Fisher Theatre; Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Nov. 2-14, 2021, Fisher; Hadestown, Nov. 23-Dec. 5, 2021, Fisher; Jersey Boys, Dec. 12-18, Music Hall; What the Constitution Means To Me, Dec. 14, 2021- Jan. 2, 2022, Fisher; Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, Jan. 4-9, 2022, Fisher; Hairspray, Jan. 18-30, 2022, Fisher; Disney’s The Lion King, Dates TBA, Detroit Opera House; An Officer and A Gentleman, Feb. 1-13, 2022, Fisher; Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, March 8-20, 2022, Fisher; and Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aug. 9-28, 2022, Detroit Opera House.

For information about purchasing tickets, group sales, season subscriptions or current health and safety protocols, call (313) 872-1000 or visit BroadwayInDetroit.com.