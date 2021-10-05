Help rake leaves and winterize homes (outdoor only) of older adults served by Jewish Family Service.

Jewish Family Service will be holding its 25th Annual Fall Fix Up Sunday, Nov. 7. Invite your family, friends or community groups to this outdoor, family-friendly volunteer event. Help rake leaves and winterize homes (outdoor only) of older adults served by Jewish Family Service.

All ages are welcome. Supplies are provided, but you may bring your own leaf blowers.

Drive-thru contactless supply pickup by prior appointment starting at 9 a.m. at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.

To register, visit jfsdetroit.org/fallfixup. Worksites are pre-assigned. Register by Oct. 29.

For more information, call (248) 592-2267 or fallfixup@jfsdetroit.org.

State COVID protocols will be followed for this event.