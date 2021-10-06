Michigan Walk Against Hate is part of a national effort.

On Sunday, October 10, ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Michigan will hold its annual Walk Against Hate at the Southfield City Centre. ADL Michigan is inviting anyone and everyone to show solidarity in moving towards a future without antisemitism, racism or bigotry of any kind.

People are joining this effort from all over the U.S in communities in California, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania.

There will be a short program at the beginning focusing on why people stand up to hate, including a station where attendees can make themselves an “I walk because…” sign, says ADL Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin.

“The Walk Against Hate is really important because we are in the midst of tremendously difficult times. There have been increases in all types of hate all around the state and country, so this is really important for Michigan to do,” Normandin said. “It’s really all about standing up for what we know is right. To stand up against bigotry and hatred, to make their voices heard and to help people understand when you don’t stand up to hate, you allow it to fester and it continues on.”

There is no fee to participate in this family-friendly event, and parking is free. Participants are asked to donate what they can and ask family, friends and colleagues to support this fundraising effort. Those raising $50 or more will get a t-shirt.

Net proceeds from the event will enhance and expand ADL’s efforts to fight hate for good through anti-hate and anti-bullying programs in schools, civil rights advocacy work, extremism training for law enforcement and incident response and community support for the region.

Check-in begins at 9:00 am, and the walk program begins at 10:00 am. The walk is about 1.8 miles long.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required: www.walkagainsthate.org/Michigan