Julia Weinberg talked with Aviva Zacks to discuss her first trip to Israel, her final motivation for aliyah and what she misses about living in Michigan.

Julia Weinberg, 34, made aliyah to Israel in July of this year. She came with her husband, Josh, whose grandparents were Benno and Ruth Levi of Oak Park, and their children Sultana, Netanel, Benno and Bella.

Q: Growing up in Yardley, Pennsylvania, did you have an early Zionist education?

JW: I grew up Conservative, and at Hebrew school, we talked about Israel but not in a particularly Zionist way. In the history books that we would read in Hebrew school, we’d learn about the Kotel and a little tidbit about the War of Independence and the Six-Day War.

Our family was very traditional. We always lit candles and celebrated all the holidays, so Israel just went along with that as part of the Jewish theme.

Q: When was your first trip to Israel?

JW: I had been involved in NCSY in high school, and by the time I graduated high school, I was keeping Shabbat and kosher. I went to NCSY’s gap-year program called Michlelet Esther for the year. I loved it so much I was tempted to stay another year, but I had already been accepted to NYU, and I decided to go through with the plan.

While I was in college, I participated in many Israel programs: an internship at Hebrew University, an Israel advocacy training program where we went to Poland and then to Israel, and a social action exchange program where students from NYU were paired up with students in Israel.

Both of us love the idea of living in Israel and raising our kids here. We are both very Zionistic and the fact that his whole family (except for one brother) lives in Israel helped with that decision. Q: What was your final motivation for aliyah?

JW: We’ve been talking about it since we got married, and we were worried our kids were going to age out. Our oldest daughter is 10, and we felt there was a cut-off age that your kids can take on the accent of a foreign language.

Another factor was the cost of tuition in America. If you want to send your kids to a private Jewish school, it’s outrageously expensive. Michigan is on the lower end of the scale, but we have four kids and that’s $60,000 a year. In Israel, tuition is basically free, so that’s a huge thing. Health insurance is free in Israel, and we all know that in the U.S., that can be very expensive.

Also, we love the style of child-rearing in Israel. The kids have a lot more independence in Israel, and it’s a very family-friendly country. There are parks everywhere, and every Tuesday and Shabbat there are youth group meetings.

It’s a wonderful place to raise kids, and it’s a Jewish-centered life.

Q: How long were you living in Michigan? What schools did your children attend and what shul did you go to?

JW: We lived in Michigan for 10 years. All my kids started out at Farber, and then when our daughter Sultana was going into kindergarten, we switched her to Bais Yaakov, and when our son, Netanel, was going into second grade, we switched him to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah.

We went to Young Israel of Southfield for shul.

Q: What do you miss about living in Michigan?

JW: I miss the people. We had the best street, and our neighbors were awesome. My parents literally lived three doors down from us. It was so amazing for my kids to walk to Grandmom and Poppop’s house whenever they wanted to see them. We also had our Uncle Noah and Aunt Cherie Levi, the Gotlibs, the Goniks, the Mendelsons and the Gevaryahus, all with kids our kids’ ages. Plus a few blocks away, we had Josh’s brother and sister-in-law, Ephy and Margi Weinberg, and adorable nieces, and that was hard to give up.

It was also hard for me to move away due to my interior design business, Julia Robin Interiors, which, thank God was, taking off. Luckily, I was able to hire an amazing designer, Miriam Horwitz, to go onsite for my ongoing projects, and I am still working remotely. I plan to continue working in Michigan while opening a new branch in Israel.

Q: Do you have a message for people living in Detroit who are reading this interview?

JW: If you’re thinking about making aliyah, start the process at least a year in advance because it takes a long time to get all the documents you need. Join Olim or Anglo Facebook groups and follow them. Also, if you’re thinking about buying something in Israel, do it immediately because the prices here are going up.