Erin Gruwell will be talking about her career and the importance of combatting hate.

Erin Gruwell was a student English teacher in an inner-city school in Long Beach, Calif., when a racist event in her classroom changed the trajectory of her career. One student drew a horrific racist image of another student, who was African American.

When Gruwell mentioned that this type of prejudice led to the terrible events of the Holocaust she was greeted by blank stares, and so began Gruwell’s mission: to educate her students about antisemitism and other forms of racism and then to inspire them to write about this new-found knowledge and become voices for change.

The success of her work, which both empowered her students to speak up for what is right, and which also contributed to their academic success, was eventually published in a book called The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teacher and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around Them. Hollywood took notice and in 2007, Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank portrayed Gruwell in the movie Freedom Writers.

Gruwell will be the keynote speaker at National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan’s (NCJW|MI) annual fundraising event “Women of Vision,” being held virtually this year on Thursday, Oct. 14.

She will be talking about her career and the importance of combatting hate. “My message is that you can’t stand by idly in the face of injustice,” said Gruwell, who took her earliest students to see Schindler’s List and brought Holocaust survivors to the school for her students to hear firsthand of their experience.

“The first Holocaust survivor I ever worked with is now 97, lives in LA and is such a wonderful person. Her story and others show that evil prevails when good people do nothing,” explained Gruwell.

Since her early groundbreaking work, Gruwell founded the Freedom Writers Foundation where she works with students and teachers all over the U.S. and in more than 12 countries, encouraging young people to write, keep journals and make films about their experiences and how they can combat racism; this includes both Israeli and Palestinian teachers. Along with Holocaust survivors, Gruwell has brought her students face to face with survivors of other persecution, such as Cambodian and Rwandan refugees, and she has worked regularly with the Anti-Defamation League, the USC Shoah Foundation, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and even the State Department, to promote religious tolerance.

In 2019, Gruwell and her students were the subject of an Emmy-award winning documentary called Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart that was shown on PBS. In spring 2022, Gruwell has a new book coming out called Dear Freedom Writer.

Gruwell says the new book is somewhat of a call to arms for young people around the globe on how to combat issues that affect them personally and in society. It is written in a Dear Abby format, with the original Freedom Writers answering questions from a new generation.

“During COVID, young people faced other challenges so social and emotional learning issues, depression and anxiety were all part of the story,” said Gruwell.

Then there were the practical logistics of gathering data for the book.

“We were working with kids in the U.S. and in a dozen countries, all on Zoom and in different time zones,” she said.

However, despite the obstacles, Gruwell is proud of her new book and the generations she has inspired. “My students like to claim that they have become accidental activists,” she said.

Details:

Tickets for the “Women of Vision” Annual Benefit Event on Thursday, Oct. 14, are available at a range of different donation levels starting at $54 and there is also a 50/50 raffle.

For more information go to www.ncjwmi.org. Proceeds will support NCJW|MI’s many community-service projects and social justice advocacy work.