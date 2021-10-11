Incoming president Sheira Cohen shared how JYP has been a central fixture of her Jewish life during her time in Ann Arbor and her excitement for the year ahead.

On Aug. 15, Jewish Young Professionals of Ann Arbor (JYP) hosted its annual Community Celebration to celebrate the group’s achievements of the past year, honor the 2020-2021 board and install the 2021-2022 board. Community members attending the event, which was held at Temple Beth Emeth, enjoyed appetizers and desserts.

Outgoing board president Joelle Abramowitz spoke about the critical role of groups like JYP in building community and of the lay leaders that drive them. Incoming president Sheira Cohen shared how JYP has been a central fixture of her Jewish life during her time in Ann Arbor and her excitement for the year ahead. The event concluded with a champagne toast and socializing.