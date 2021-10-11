Sheira Cohen shares remarks as incoming president.
Sheira Cohen shares remarks as incoming president.

Incoming president Sheira Cohen shared how JYP has been a central fixture of her Jewish life during her time in Ann Arbor and her excitement for the year ahead.

On Aug. 15, Jewish Young Professionals of Ann Arbor (JYP) hosted its annual Community Celebration to celebrate the group’s achievements of the past year, honor the 2020-2021 board and install the 2021-2022 board. Community members attending the event, which was held at Temple Beth Emeth, enjoyed appetizers and desserts.  

Outgoing board president Joelle Abramowitz spoke about the critical role of groups like JYP in building community and of the lay leaders that drive them. Incoming president Sheira Cohen shared how JYP has been a central fixture of her Jewish life during her time in Ann Arbor and her excitement for the year ahead. The event concluded with a champagne toast and socializing. 

Joelle Abramowitz shares remarks as outgoing president.
Joelle Abramowitz shares remarks as outgoing president.
The 2021-2022 JYP Board: Sydney Fine (Programming Co-Chair), Joelle Abramowitz (Immediate Past President), Sheira Cohen (President), Joshua Weiss (Campaign Co-Chair), Evan Frenklak (Programming Co-Chair) and Ariella Hoffman-Peterson (Member at Large). Not pictured: Rob Stern (Campaign Co-Chair).
The 2021-2022 JYP Board: Sydney Fine (Programming Co-Chair), Joelle Abramowitz (Immediate Past President), Sheira Cohen (President), Joshua Weiss (Campaign Co-Chair), Evan Frenklak (Programming Co-Chair) and Ariella Hoffman-Peterson (Member at Large). Not pictured: Rob Stern (Campaign Co-Chair).
