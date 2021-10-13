The Blue Nile will donate 10% of the proceeds from the meals purchased to charity in memory of Raskin and Jack Aronson.

Blue Nile Ethiopian restaurant in Ferndale will open its doors for the first time in 19 months for indoor dining by holding a fundraiser event in memoriam of former Jewish News columnist Danny Raskin (1919-2021) and Garden Fresh Salsa founder Jack Aaronson (1953–2021).

The event will be held Friday, October 15 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

During the event, 10% of the proceeds from the meals purchased to charity in memory of Raskin and Aronson.

“Over the years both men were my mentors and contributed to my success and this is my way of giving back,” said Seifu Lessanework, owner of the Blue Nile, in a release.

Danny Raskin was a columnist at the Jewish News for nearly 80 years. He first wrote about Lessanework 40 years ago.

“Initially he pushed me to open the restaurant and then he supported me and in April at age 102 Raskin wrote a story about the Blue Nile, the last story he would write about me,” said Lessanework.

The Blue Nile Ethiopian restaurant is at 545 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220.